MILAN, Italy, Sept 12 Germany will withold its
assessment of slower budget deficit cuts planned by France until
it sees the 2015 French budget draft, German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
The chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen
Dijsselbloem expressed the same opinion.
France announced on Wednesday that it would postpone by two
years to 2017 a reduction of its budget deficit below 3 percent
of GDP, pushing back a deadline set by EU finance ministers in
2013.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)