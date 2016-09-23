BERLIN, Sept 23 France will stick to its growth
forecasts for this year and next despite disappointing growth
data for the second quarter, French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin said on Friday.
Sapin, speaking after a regular meeting of the German-French
economic council, said improved growth in Europe was not
sufficient.
He warned against making excessive capital demands on
European banks, while German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
said it was critical to avoid disadvantaging European banks via
the new Basel III banking rules, which are aimed at making the
global banking system more resilient.
