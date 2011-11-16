BERLIN Nov 16 The leaders of Germany or
France would invest real authority in a directly-elected
European presidency by competing for the post themselves, a
minister in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet suggested
on Wednesday.
Environment Minister Norbert Roettgen told a German paper
it would be a mark of the success of a drive for more political
unity in Europe if "it becomes attractive for the leaders of
national governments to swap their post for the EU presidency".
"When the French president and German chancellor compete to
become EU president, we will have managed it," said Roettgen,
who is considered one of the leading contenders to eventually
succeed Merkel as head of the Christian Democrats (CDU).
Merkel has indicated she will seek a third term as German
chancellor in 2013 and there are so far no prominent rivals
within the centre-right spectrum.
Her party congress in Leipzig this week passed a resolution
to work towards direct elections for president of the European
Commission, which would give much more power and credibility to
the role currently held by Portugal's Jose Manuel Barroso.
Roettgen made his comments in an interview published on
Wednesday in the Rheinische Post, a newspaper in North
Rhine-Westphalia, Roettgen's political base and Germany's most
populous state and industrial heartland.
