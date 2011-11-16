BERLIN Nov 16 The leaders of Germany or France would invest real authority in a directly-elected European presidency by competing for the post themselves, a minister in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet suggested on Wednesday.

Environment Minister Norbert Roettgen told a German paper it would be a mark of the success of a drive for more political unity in Europe if "it becomes attractive for the leaders of national governments to swap their post for the EU presidency".

"When the French president and German chancellor compete to become EU president, we will have managed it," said Roettgen, who is considered one of the leading contenders to eventually succeed Merkel as head of the Christian Democrats (CDU).

Merkel has indicated she will seek a third term as German chancellor in 2013 and there are so far no prominent rivals within the centre-right spectrum.

Her party congress in Leipzig this week passed a resolution to work towards direct elections for president of the European Commission, which would give much more power and credibility to the role currently held by Portugal's Jose Manuel Barroso.

Roettgen made his comments in an interview published on Wednesday in the Rheinische Post, a newspaper in North Rhine-Westphalia, Roettgen's political base and Germany's most populous state and industrial heartland.

