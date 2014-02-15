BERLIN Feb 15 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Saturday she would talk to French President Francois
Hollande about building up a European communication network to
avoid emails and other data passing through the United States.
Merkel, speaking on Saturday ahead of a visit to France, has
been pushing for greater data protection in Europe following
reports last year about mass surveillance in Germany and
elsewhere by the U.S. National Security Agency. Even Merkel's
cell phone was reportedly monitored by American spies.
Merkel said in her weekly podcast she disapproved of
companies like Google and Facebook basing their
operations in countries with low safeguards on data protection
while being active in countries like Germany with high data
protection.
"We'll talk with France about how we can maintain a high
level of data protection," Merkel said before her visit to Paris
on Wednesday.
"Above all, we'll talk about European providers that offer
security for our citizens, so that one shouldn't have to send
emails and other information across the Atlantic. Rather one
could build up a communication network inside Europe."
Government snooping is a particularly sensitive subject in
Germany due to the heavy surveillance of citizens practised in
the Communist East Germany and under Hitler. The country was
shocked by reports of NSA surveillance in Germany, based on
information from former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.
"We've got to do more for data protection in Europe, there's
no doubt about it," Merkel said on Saturday.
Germany has been pushing, so far in vain, for a 'no-spy'
agreement with Washington.
Merkel said that other topics she plans to discuss at the
Franco-German summit on Wednesday include closer cooperation on
climate protection ahead of the 2015 climate conference in
France and security policies, in particular in Africa.