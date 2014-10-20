BERLIN Oct 20 French Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron has called on Germany to spend an additional 50 billion
euros on investments over the next three years to support the
European economy, according to comments that appeared in the
Monday edition of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ)
daily.
Macron and French Finance Minister Michel Sapin are due to
visit Berlin on Monday for talks with their German counterparts.
France is under pressure to secure EU backing for its 2015
budget, which flouts its past deficit-cutting commitments, while
Germany faces criticism for failing to spend more and support
the faltering euro zone economy.
In the FAZ, Macron urged Germany to offset the 50 billion
euros in savings that Paris has announced.
"50 billion euros savings for us, and 50 billion euros extra
investment for them - that would be a good balance," Macron
said, noting that demand in Europe was too weak and budget
consolidation should not be overdone.
"It is in our collective interests that Germany invests," he
said, adding Germany could do so without derailing its budget
plans.
The German government has said it intends to spend around 5
billion euros more on transport and infrastructure in this
legislature, but Chancellor Angela Merkel has made clear that
there is next to no room for more public investment given her
government's promise to balance the federal budget next year.
That stance was echoed by German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble over the weekend. He said that he wanted to increase
investment spending but not at the expense of the balanced
budget goal.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, a Social Democrat (SPD) who
has set up a panel of experts to study how Germany can boost its
weak investment levels, also rejected calls for a stimulus
programme in Germany, saying the economy remained strong despite
slowing momentum.
Hit by the effect of crises abroad, a weak euro zone and
limp domestic demand, Germany slashed its growth forecasts to
for this year and next earlier this month.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Noah Barkin)