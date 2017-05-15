France, banks, retail rebound make for bright start for European shares
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
BERLIN May 15 The election of Emmanuel Macron as French president opens up the possibility of generating more dynamism in the European project, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said ahead of a meeting with Macron later on Monday.
"Germany's future lies in Europe. Germany will only do well in the long-run if Europe does well," Merkel told a news conference after a meeting of her conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), victors in a regional German vote on Sunday.
"And the election of the new French president offers us here the possibility to bring dynamism into the development of Europe," she added.
(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
HONG KONG/TOKYO, June 19 Under pressure in Japan from Wall Street rivals and anticipating more deals in the United States or by American companies overseas, Nomura Holdings is boosting its U.S. investment banking business, including some senior hires in the technology and finance sectors.
JOHANNESBURG, June 19 The steep decline in South Africa's business confidence is a setback to economic growth recovery and will dampen investment, ratings agency Moody's said on Monday, after Africa's most industrialised economy slumped to a recession.