BERLIN May 11 The first meeting between Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Francois Hollande next Tuesday will be to get to know each other and exchange views on fiscal discipline and growth in Europe, rather than taking any decisions, a Merkel aide said on Friday.

"It will of course not be a decision-making meeting but to get to know each other," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said, regarding the meeting between the conservative German chancellor and France's new Socialist president.

Hollande visits Merkel on Tuesday a few hours after being sworn in, amid heated debate in Europe about whether austerity measures championed by Germany should be replaced or softened with policies aimed at creating growth and jobs.

Seibert said Merkel wanted to "hear in detail the French president's views on fiscal discipline and measures to stimulate growth and employment, and explain Germany's convictions and its views on what Europe has already set in motion since growth became a prominent issue in Europe at the end of last year".

