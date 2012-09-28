BERLIN, Sept 28 The German government will send to France a list of demands concerning the planned merger of European aerospace group EADS and British defence contractor BAE Systems Plc, a government source said on Friday.

The demands, agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's office and the economy ministry, are aimed at preserving a balance of power between the two countries in the company to be formed from the planned merger, the source said.

France owns 15 percent of EADS, the maker of Airbus jets, and wants to retain its right to influence group strategy. Germany is not a direct shareholder but sees the transaction as a chance to tighten its grip on a stake currently held by Daimler AG and a group of banks.