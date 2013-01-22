BERLIN Jan 22 The leaders of France and Germany
plan to put forward proposals in May for a deeper economic and
monetary union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday
at a joint news conference with French President Francois
Hollande.
"France and Germany together want, by May, to put forward
proposals - in preparation for the June European Council - for
the stabilisation and deepening of the economic and monetary
union. It is about a deeper cooperation in economic policy with
the goal of social security, employment, growth and financial
stability," Merkel told reporters.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Stephen Brown)