BERLIN, April 29 Angela Merkel's spokesman said
on Monday criticism of the German chancellor by French President
Francois Hollande's Socialists was not a reflection of the
cooperation between the two governments.
"What counts for us is not the parties but working with
governments such as the direct cooperation with the French
president, prime minister Ayrault and the ministers," Merkel
spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference.
"We consider German-French cooperation essential," he said,
citing French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault's attempt at the
weekend to tone down the criticism contained in a Socialist
party document that called the German leader "self-centered".