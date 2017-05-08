BRIEF-International Game Technology announces results of tender offer for $500 mln 7.50 pct notes due 2019
* International Game Technology announces results of tender offer for any and all of its $500 million 7.50% notes due 2019
BERLIN May 8 Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated French President-elect Emmanuel Macron on his "spectacular" election success, pledging to help France tackle unemployment and to work together with him to promote European stability.
"He carries the hopes of millions of French people, and of many people in Germany and the whole of Europe," Merkel told a news conference in Berlin on Monday. "He ran a courageous pro-European campaign, stands for openness to the world and is committed decisively to a social market economy."
Franco-German cooperation was a "cornerstone" of German foreign policy, she said, but added that Germany did not need to change its economic course in response to Macron's election victory. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Andrea Shalal)
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds comment)
* ONEOK Inc - ONEOK expects to invest approximately $130 million for these projects, which are expected to be complete by end of 2018