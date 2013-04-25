BERLIN, April 25 Germany and France want the
European Union to take a lead in fighting money laundering and
financial crimes, asking the Commission in a joint letter to
develop policies against countries that do not cooperate.
The two countries' finance ministries also said in a joint
statement on Thursday that they wanted better harmonisation of
national anti-money laundering frameworks and that the EU
Commission should control and assess implementation.
"In their letter, ministers (Wolfgang) Schaeuble and
(Pierre) Moscovici propose that the EU lead the fight against
worldwide financial crimes and develop a European policy against
non-cooperative jurisdictions," they said in their statement.