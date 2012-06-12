BERLIN, June 12 The leaders of Germany's main
opposition Social Democrats (SPD) will discuss the euro crisis
with France's Socialist President Francois Hollande on Wednesday
at a meeting that will highlight their shared views on boosting
economic growth in Europe.
The centre-left SPD, emboldened by Hollande's victory in
last month's French presidential election, has stepped up its
criticism of conservative German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
strong focus on austerity in Europe to overcome the debt crisis.
Like the German SPD, which hopes to oust Merkel in next
year's federal election in Germany, Hollande favours a more
pro-growth economic agenda for Europe and has been buoyed by his
Socialists' strong gains in Sunday's parliamentary polls.
"At the heart of the talks (with Hollande) will be current
European and economic policy issues," said an SPD statement.
The poll lead of Merkel's CDU/CSU conservative alliance
over the SPD has been eroded recently as dissatisfaction has
grown over the government's handling of the economy and
Germany's response to the crisis abroad.
If the gap continues to close, the SPD may end up in a
governing coalition with the Greens.
SPD chairman Sigmar Gabriel and former cabinet ministers
Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Peer Steinbrueck - collectively
known as the SPD "troika" - will meet Hollande and French Prime
Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault at 4.15 pm (1415 GMT) in Paris.
It is not yet clear which of the "troika" members will be
the SPD's candidate for chancellor next year.
The party governed in coalition with Merkel's conservatives
from 2005-2009, and she now needs their support to get a
two-thirds majority in parliament to pass her fiscal pact for
European budgetary rules and the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM), the permanent bailout scheme.
With the SPD holding out for a European financial
transactions tax, cross-party talks on the fiscal pact and ESM
votes have been fraught.
Last weekend, Der Spiegel weekly quoted Merkel's chief of
staff, Ronald Pofalla, as saying the financial transaction tax
would not get passed by parliament in the current legislative
session, sparking fury among opposition lawmakers.
But SPD parliamentary leader Steinmeier said on Tuesday he
thought a deal could now be reached for the legislation to be
passed by the summer recess, avoiding an embarrassment for
Merkel.
Some in the SPD had threatened to delay the ESM vote until
the autumn, which would have made it difficult for the bailout
scheme to take effect as scheduled in July, or meant it began
life without ratification by euro zone paymaster Germany.
