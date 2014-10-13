* Gabriel and Macron seek reform study by mid-November
BERLIN, Oct 13 The German and French economy
ministers have asked experts in Berlin and Paris to come up with
reform recommendations for both countries in an apparent attempt
to avert a full-blown clash between the euro zone heavyweights
over economic policy.
In letters signed by Sigmar Gabriel and Emmanuel Macron and
seen by Reuters, the two ministers note that the European
recovery is lagging that of other advanced economies, raising
the risk of a "lost decade" of weak growth, excessively low
inflation, high debt and high unemployment.
The letters ask Henrik Enderlein, head of the Jacques Delors
Institut in Berlin and a professor at the Hertie School of
Governance, and Jean Pisani-Ferry, a French government adviser
and former head of the Brussels-based Bruegel think tank, to
compile a report by mid-November with concrete reform proposals.
"As the two largest economies in Europe, France and Germany
have a particular responsibility and a critical role to play to
ensure both a rapid recovery and a strong and sustainable growth
going forward," Gabriel and Macron write.
By asking the two experts to make reform recommendations for
both countries, the ministers seem intent on defusing an
escalating war of words between Berlin and Paris, in which
German officials have repeatedly lectured France on the need for
more hard-hitting economic reforms.
France announced earlier this month that it would not bring
its deficit down within European Union limits until 2017, four
years later than originally pledged, setting up a confrontation
with the European Commission.
Germany is also under fire for sticking with its ambitious
goal for balanced budget next year despite a weakening German
and European economy.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble came under fierce
criticism at a meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
in Washington last week for refusing to consider more public
investments to stimulate growth.
France, Italy and some other euro nations have been pressing
Germany to agree to a Europe-wide initiative to boost
investment.
TITANIC
One senior official in Berlin suggested that by proposing
the joint reform study Gabriel, a Social Democrat (SPD), was
seeking to avert a damaging confrontation between hard-liners in
Berlin and the Socialist French government.
"We want a solution that prevents the Titanic from hitting
the iceberg," the official told Reuters.
Another person familiar with the plan said: "We really need
to end the France bashing in Germany and the Germany bashing in
France by putting forward very specific proposals on what the
countries should do."
Sources said the Chancellery had been briefed on the plan
beforehand. Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told a
government news conference that the chancellor welcomed any
initiative which might help France in its reform efforts.
But a statement from the French economy ministry showed that
Paris expects movement from Berlin as well. Macron's ministry
said the request for reform recommendations reflected a desire
for a "New Deal" in Europe that included a Europe-wide
investment plan to be carried out "in the coming months".
In their letters to Enderlein and Pisani-Ferry, the
ministers ask them to focus on key structural reform needs that
could be addressed by 2017, with a focus on investment and
modernisation.
They are also asked to outline possible joint Franco-German
initiatives that could enhance competitiveness, structural
convergence, integration and growth in Europe.
