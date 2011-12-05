BERLIN/PARIS Dec 5 Nicolas Sarkozy and Angela Merkel said late on Monday they were united in their determination to do everything necessary to secure the stability of the euro zone, following a decision by Standard & Poor's to put euro zone sovereigns on credit watch negative.

In a joint statement the French President and German Chancellor took note of S&P's decision, but underlined that their joint proposals presented in Paris earlier on Monday would boost stability in the bloc.

"Germany and France affirm their conviction that the proposals presented today by both governments will strengthen fiscal and economic co-ordination in the euro zone, and in this way boost stability, competitiveness and growth." (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, John Irish editing by Lionel Laurent)