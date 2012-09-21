TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
BERLIN, Sept 21 Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande will discuss the merger of European aerospace firm EADS and British defence firm BAE Systems at a Franco-German summit on Saturday but will not make any decisions, a Merkel aide said on Friday.
"EADS/BAE will certainly be a topic at the working lunch with President Hollande, but there definitely won't be any decisions on Saturday," the German chancellor's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told a news conference.
The German and French leaders will also discuss plans for cross-border banking supervision by the European Central Bank but the meeting is "not the moment for making decisions", he added.
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 Grupo Seb do Brasil said on Monday it had agreed to buy 95 percent of Maple Bear Global Schools Ltd's operations in Brazil for $50 million, marking the privately-owned education group's first step towards an international expansion.
* VW declines comment (Adds talks to resume Feb. 20, more CEO comments and shares)