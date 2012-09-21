BERLIN, Sept 21 Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande will discuss the merger of European aerospace firm EADS and British defence firm BAE Systems at a Franco-German summit on Saturday but will not make any decisions, a Merkel aide said on Friday.

"EADS/BAE will certainly be a topic at the working lunch with President Hollande, but there definitely won't be any decisions on Saturday," the German chancellor's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told a news conference.

The German and French leaders will also discuss plans for cross-border banking supervision by the European Central Bank but the meeting is "not the moment for making decisions", he added.