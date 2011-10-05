(Adds details)

FRANKFURT Oct 5 A building in Frankfurt that houses some of Deutsche Boerse's DB1Gne.DE trading was evacuated for about an hour on Wednesday after the company received a bomb threat.

The stock exchange operator received the threat via a phone call at around 1630 CET.

Deutsche Boerse said trading over its main Xetra backbone was not affected but that its specialist model trading, which had replaced traditional floor trading, had been suspended and would resume at 1830 CET.

The building, which also houses the Frankfurt chamber of commerce and features the city's iconic bull and bear statues in front, used to be home to Deutsche Boerse's floor trading before it was replaced by electronic systems.

Some trading still takes place in the building.

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Ludwig Burger)