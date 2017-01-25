BERLIN Jan 25 Germany's Presidency of the G20
will not be affected by alterations in German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's cabinet related to changes within the ranks of her
Social Democrat (SPD) junior coalition partner.
"The continuity of the lines of our foreign and economic
policy will remain," government spokesman Steffen Seibert said
at a regular government news conference when asked about the G20
presidency.
"We are working together on the basis of the coalition deal
we agreed.. There will be continuity," he said.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel is expected to switch to the
foreign ministry provided Foreign Minister Frank-Walter
Steinmeier is elected to the largely ceremonial role of German
president next month. SPD veteran Brigitte Zypries is expected
to take over as economy minister, moving up from her position as
deputy minister.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber)