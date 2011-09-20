BERLIN, Sept 20 Germany will stress the importance of consolidating public finances at meetings in Washington this week with finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe, a government official said on Tuesday in Berlin.

The position runs countercurrent to that of the United States, which has urged Germany to provide more fiscal stimulus to prop up Europe's slowing economic growth.

"It is important that industrialised countries underscore their credibility in budgetary policy, and that means they must keep the pledges they made at the G20 Toronto summit -- the halving of public deficits by 2013 and the stabilisation of debt levels by 2016," the official said.

"Therefore the German finance minister will make it very clear in Washington that we are absolutely sticking to our path of consolidation where it comes to public finances -- we want to and we must," the official added, declining to be named.

The meetings, which begin on Wednesday, are a semiannual event for the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, and will also see ministers meeting from the Group of 20 major industrialized and emerging market nations, the G20. (Reporting by Brian Rohan)