BERLIN, Sept 20 Germany will stress the
importance of consolidating public finances at meetings in
Washington this week with finance ministers and central bankers
from around the globe, a government official said on Tuesday in
Berlin.
The position runs countercurrent to that of the United
States, which has urged Germany to provide more fiscal stimulus
to prop up Europe's slowing economic growth.
"It is important that industrialised countries underscore
their credibility in budgetary policy, and that means they must
keep the pledges they made at the G20 Toronto summit -- the
halving of public deficits by 2013 and the stabilisation of debt
levels by 2016," the official said.
"Therefore the German finance minister will make it very
clear in Washington that we are absolutely sticking to our path
of consolidation where it comes to public finances -- we want to
and we must," the official added, declining to be named.
The meetings, which begin on Wednesday, are a semiannual
event for the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank,
and will also see ministers meeting from the Group of 20 major
industrialized and emerging market nations, the G20.
(Reporting by Brian Rohan)