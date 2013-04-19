WASHINGTON, April 19 The Group of 20 leading
economies agree that Japan's expansive monetary policy should
not be permanent and that Tokyo must also implement structural
reforms, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on
Friday.
"Everyone agreed that it could only be temporary,"
Schaeuble said during talks of global finance ministers and
senior officials in Washington.
Jens Weidmann, president of Germany's Bundesbank central
bank, said Japan should not use its monetary policy to
manipulate exchange rates and set off a round of competitive
devaluations.
Earlier this month the Bank of Japan pledged to pump $1.4
trillion into the economy in less than two years to jolt it out
of protracted deflation.