BONN, Germany Feb 16 The United States, South
Korea and Japan on Thursday issued a joint statement condemning
North Korea's test firing of a ballistic missile and saying
Pyongyang should face an "even stronger" international response
for violating U.N. resolutions.
The statement, which also condemned Pyongyang's human rights
abuses, was released after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
met with Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and South
Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se, on the sidelines of a
meeting of G20 foreign ministers.
"The ministers condemned in the strongest terms North Korea's
February 12, 2017 ballistic missile test, noting North Korea's
flagrant disregard for multiple United Nations Security Council
resolutions that expressly prohibit its ballistic missile and
nuclear programs," the statement said.
North Korea on Wednesday rejected a U.N. Security Council
statement denouncing its missile launch on Sunday and said it
was a sovereign right and a self-defence measure.
