BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Finance leaders
of the world's top economies are not concerned that hard-fought
financial market regulation would be rolled back, Germany
finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday, responding
to growing concerns about U.S. deregulation talk.
The new U.S. administration has argued that excessive bank
regulation is saddling lending and holding back growth, raising
the prospect that bank regulation would be rolled back and
effort to finalise a new global accord, called Basel III, would
run aground.
European leaders have argued that new regulation is the
pillar of stability and removing them would sow the seeds of a
fresh crisis.
