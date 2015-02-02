(Adds White House statement)
BERLIN Feb 2 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
will visit Washington and Ottawa next week for talks with U.S.
President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper about the G7 summit that Germany will host in June,
Merkel's office said on Monday.
The White House confirmed her visit to Washington, saying
the two leaders will meet Feb. 9. Obama will host Merkel at the
White House, it said in a statement, adding the visit
"highlights the importance of U.S.-German cooperation on global
affairs."
As well as the G7 summit in Bavaria, Merkel will discuss the
Ukraine crisis, relations with Russia, the fight against Islamic
State, the situation in Afghanistan and Iran and subjects such
as economic policy, trade and climate issues, her office said.
The chancellor's visit to the United States and Canada will
take place between Feb. 8-10, her office said in a statement,
without giving any further details.
