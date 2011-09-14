* First German state eases gambling laws

By Brian Rohan and Matt Scuffham

BERLIN/LONDON, Sept 14 The northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein moved to relax its gambling laws on Wednesday, with its centre-right coalition government voting on measures that will make it the first state to liberalise rules for online gaming.

The decision, which the Christian Democrats (CDU) and Free Democrats (FDP) passed by one vote, will allow private operators of sports betting or online poker to set up in the state as long as they are established in the European Union.

"Over 90 percent of online gaming is non-licensed at the moment, and this will allow us to bring some of that into the fold so we can protect players, regulate the games and generate licence fees," said Dirk Hundertmark, spokesman for the CDU in state parliament.

The largely illegal German sports betting market is estimated to be worth at least 5 billion euros ($7.2 billion), and Hundertmark estimates the new rules will allow his state to bring in 40 to 60 million euros in fees annually.

Bookmakers and gaming operators will now be able to apply for five-year licences that will require them to pay a levy of 20 percent of their earnings to the state.

Germany's 16 states currently have an iron grip on the gambling market, but are in negotiations to award seven nationwide licences for sports betting companies from next year.

The new laws, will come into force in January allowing new licences from March, cover exchange and sports betting, as well as poker and casino games with the exception of roulette, blackjack and baccarat.

Shares in British online gambling company Bwin.party jumped almost 10 percent and peer Betfair edged up 2.1 percent following the decision.

Germany's Tipp24 (TIMGn.DE), whose shares rose more than 9 percent, said it would start offering lottery tickets online again from Jan. 1.

Companies including Bwin and Britain's GVC Holdings have said they would apply for licences in Schleswig-Holstein if the new laws were passed.

Under Schleswig-Holstein's plan, companies will avoid paying a 16.67 percent tax on individual stakes that has been proposed elsewhere -- a levy that betting companies had criticised for making it impossible for them to compete against state-run operators .

"At best this represents the opening up of Germany to online gaming, in due course, on reasonable commercial terms. At worst it will greatly delay the introduction of a more restrictive regime," Numis analyst Ivor Jones said.

Both Bwin.party -- formed earlier this year by the merger between Partygaming and Austria's Bwin -- and Betfair told Reuters they intended to apply for licences in the state.

Betfair said it hoped other German states would now introduce similar legislation.

"We are now hopeful that the other 15 German States will make the regulated amendments to their proposed State Treaty, in order to bring it into line with EU law," it said. (Additional reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)