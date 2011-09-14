* First German state eases gambling laws
By Brian Rohan and Matt Scuffham
BERLIN/LONDON, Sept 14 The northern German state
of Schleswig-Holstein moved to relax its gambling laws on
Wednesday, with its centre-right coalition government voting on
measures that will make it the first state to liberalise rules
for online gaming.
The decision, which the Christian Democrats (CDU) and Free
Democrats (FDP) passed by one vote, will allow private operators
of sports betting or online poker to set up in the state as long
as they are established in the European Union.
"Over 90 percent of online gaming is non-licensed at the
moment, and this will allow us to bring some of that into the
fold so we can protect players, regulate the games and generate
licence fees," said Dirk Hundertmark, spokesman for the CDU in
state parliament.
The largely illegal German sports betting market is
estimated to be worth at least 5 billion euros ($7.2 billion),
and Hundertmark estimates the new rules will allow his state to
bring in 40 to 60 million euros in fees annually.
Bookmakers and gaming operators will now be able to apply
for five-year licences that will require them to pay a levy of
20 percent of their earnings to the state.
Germany's 16 states currently have an iron grip on the
gambling market, but are in negotiations to award seven
nationwide licences for sports betting companies from next year.
The new laws, will come into force in January allowing new
licences from March, cover exchange and sports betting, as well
as poker and casino games with the exception of roulette,
blackjack and baccarat.
Shares in British online gambling company Bwin.party
jumped almost 10 percent and peer Betfair
edged up 2.1 percent following the decision.
Germany's Tipp24 (TIMGn.DE), whose shares rose more than 9
percent, said it would start offering lottery tickets online
again from Jan. 1.
Companies including Bwin and Britain's GVC Holdings have
said they would apply for licences in Schleswig-Holstein if the
new laws were passed.
Under Schleswig-Holstein's plan, companies will avoid paying
a 16.67 percent tax on individual stakes that has been proposed
elsewhere -- a levy that betting companies had criticised for
making it impossible for them to compete against state-run
operators .
"At best this represents the opening up of Germany to online
gaming, in due course, on reasonable commercial terms. At worst
it will greatly delay the introduction of a more restrictive
regime," Numis analyst Ivor Jones said.
Both Bwin.party -- formed earlier this year by the merger
between Partygaming and Austria's Bwin -- and Betfair told
Reuters they intended to apply for licences in the state.
Betfair said it hoped other German states would now
introduce similar legislation.
"We are now hopeful that the other 15 German States will
make the regulated amendments to their proposed State Treaty, in
order to bring it into line with EU law," it said.
(Additional reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)