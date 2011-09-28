* Highest civil court confirms state monopoly on online
gambling
* Shares in Tipp24, Betfair, Bwin.party fall on news
KARLSRUHE, Germany, Sept 28 Germany's highest
civil court upheld a ban that bars private-sector companies from
operating online gambling sites.
Germany's Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in a ruling on
Wednesday confirmed the state's monopoly on gambling on the
Internet.
Germany's 16 states currently have an iron grip on the
market, but are in negotiations to award seven nationwide
licences for sports betting companies from next year.
The news impacted industry players, which include Germany's
Tipp24 (TIMGn.DE) as well as British companies Betfair
and Bwin.party , sending their shares lower.
Tipp24 stock was down 4.7 percent, Betfair shares dropped
2.2 percent and Bwin.party stock plunged 11.5 percent at 1434
GMT.
The Federal Court of Justice is the highest German court for
both civil and criminal lawsuits and can only be overruled by
the country's constitutional court.
The largely illegal German sports betting market is
estimated to be worth at least 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion).
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
