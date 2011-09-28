* Highest civil court confirms state monopoly on online gambling

* Shares in Tipp24, Betfair, Bwin.party fall on news (Adds details, shares)

KARLSRUHE, Germany, Sept 28 Germany's highest civil court upheld a ban that bars private-sector companies from operating online gambling sites.

Germany's Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in a ruling on Wednesday confirmed the state's monopoly on gambling on the Internet.

Germany's 16 states currently have an iron grip on the market, but are in negotiations to award seven nationwide licences for sports betting companies from next year.

The news impacted industry players, which include Germany's Tipp24 (TIMGn.DE) as well as British companies Betfair and Bwin.party , sending their shares lower.

Tipp24 stock was down 4.7 percent, Betfair shares dropped 2.2 percent and Bwin.party stock plunged 11.5 percent at 1434 GMT.

The Federal Court of Justice is the highest German court for both civil and criminal lawsuits and can only be overruled by the country's constitutional court.

The largely illegal German sports betting market is estimated to be worth at least 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion). ($1 = 0.733 Euros)

(Writing by Christoph Steitz)