KARLSRUHE, Germany, Sept 28 Germany's Federal Court of Justice (BGH), the country's highest civil court, on Wednesday upheld a ban that bars private-sector companies from operating online gambling sites.

Germany's 16 states currently have an iron grip on the gambling market, but are in negotiations to award seven nationwide licences for sports betting companies from next year.

Industry players include Germany's Tipp24 (TIMGn.DE) as well as British companies Betfair and Bwin.party .

The Federal Court of Justice is the highest German court for both civil and criminal lawsuits and can only be overruled by the country's constitutional court.

The largely illegal German sports betting market is estimated to be worth at least 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion). ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Jana Niedernhoefer; Writing by Christoph Steitz)