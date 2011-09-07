FRANKFURT, Sept 7 Germany needs incentives for
investments in gas-fired power stations to encourage the
building of 10 gigawatts of capacity that will kick in when it
has exited nuclear power in 2022, BNE, a group of energy market
newcomers, said on Wednesday.
"From 2022 at the latest, new gas plants that are both
flexible and fast will need to be built to ensure energy supply
in Germany," the Berlin-based group said in a statement, citing
a study it had commissioned consultancy BET to undertake.
"But under current market conditions, gas-to-power is not
profitable, which is why a new market design needs to be
developed that aims at a tailor-made provision of future
capacity," it said.
BNE member firms, which include Swiss Alpiq and
Berlin retailer LichtBlick, are mainly focused on wholesale and
retail power and gas trading, as most entered the market which
was liberalised over the past decade within 12 years ago without
transmission grids of their own.
Their interests are different from those of big energy
incumbents such as E.ON (EONGn.DE) and RWE which own
production units and transmission networks.
Energy association BDEW estimated that between 8 and 17 GW
of gas and coal-fired capacity already needs building over the
next decade to counter the volatility of green power and to make
up for lost nuclear capacity.
Germany in June hastily adopted a new energy transformation
policy in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in Japan, which
entailed closing 8.8 GW of nuclear immediately and directing the
country away from nuclear and towards renewables.
This raised concern about too high an import dependency for
power while possible power shortfalls also worried its
neighbours.
BNE suggested that Germany auction future power capacity
permits for new generation sites and to integrate such capacity
fully into the transitory system, which must deal with the
challenge of green power being volatile in its nature.
A coordinator for these processes could ensure that regions
with power network bottlenecks became the main focus for
short-term production, or use demand-side-management or allow
temporary restarts of idled fossil capacity, it said.
Storage technologies could also start playing a role in
countering the volatile renewable supply contributions.
Established power market operators have spoken out against
demands for so-called capacity markets which they said could
lead to over regulation and kill off free market activity.
They do acknowledge that there are no incentives for new
gas-fired capacity. RWE said in June that those needed power
forward prices of 75-80 euros a megawatt hour while the current
price is just under 60.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)