FRANKFURT, Sept 7 Germany needs incentives for investments in gas-fired power stations to encourage the building of 10 gigawatts of capacity that will kick in when it has exited nuclear power in 2022, BNE, a group of energy market newcomers, said on Wednesday.

"From 2022 at the latest, new gas plants that are both flexible and fast will need to be built to ensure energy supply in Germany," the Berlin-based group said in a statement, citing a study it had commissioned consultancy BET to undertake.

"But under current market conditions, gas-to-power is not profitable, which is why a new market design needs to be developed that aims at a tailor-made provision of future capacity," it said.

BNE member firms, which include Swiss Alpiq and Berlin retailer LichtBlick, are mainly focused on wholesale and retail power and gas trading, as most entered the market which was liberalised over the past decade within 12 years ago without transmission grids of their own.

Their interests are different from those of big energy incumbents such as E.ON (EONGn.DE) and RWE which own production units and transmission networks.

Energy association BDEW estimated that between 8 and 17 GW of gas and coal-fired capacity already needs building over the next decade to counter the volatility of green power and to make up for lost nuclear capacity.

Germany in June hastily adopted a new energy transformation policy in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in Japan, which entailed closing 8.8 GW of nuclear immediately and directing the country away from nuclear and towards renewables.

This raised concern about too high an import dependency for power while possible power shortfalls also worried its neighbours.

BNE suggested that Germany auction future power capacity permits for new generation sites and to integrate such capacity fully into the transitory system, which must deal with the challenge of green power being volatile in its nature.

A coordinator for these processes could ensure that regions with power network bottlenecks became the main focus for short-term production, or use demand-side-management or allow temporary restarts of idled fossil capacity, it said.

Storage technologies could also start playing a role in countering the volatile renewable supply contributions.

Established power market operators have spoken out against demands for so-called capacity markets which they said could lead to over regulation and kill off free market activity.

They do acknowledge that there are no incentives for new gas-fired capacity. RWE said in June that those needed power forward prices of 75-80 euros a megawatt hour while the current price is just under 60. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)