FRANKFURT, Dec 16 Germany's imports of natural gas jumped 22 percent in the first ten months of 2015, though lower crude oil prices, to which the contracts are linked, meant costs rose by a more modest 8 percent, official data showed. The January-October gas import bill was 20.2 billion euros ($22.1 billion), with the volume at 3,502,116 terajoules (TJ)*, data from trade statistics office BAFA showed. Russia was the top supplier, accounting for 34.4 percent of deliveries, though down from 39.2 percent in the same nine-month period a year earlier. Norway was a close second, with a 34.2 percent share, followed by the Netherlands with 28.7 percent. Smaller volumes came from Britain and Denmark. Many continental European gas prices under long-term supply contracts still track crude oil prices with a time lag of about six months. BAFA gave the following details: Oct 2015 Oct 2014 Pct change Gas border price **5,162.81 6,345.23 - 18.6 (in euros/TJ)* Gas imports (TJ) 395,318 347,576 + 13.7 Jan/Oct 2015 Jan/Oct 2014 Pct change Gas border price 5,758.35 6,517.93 - 11.7 (in euros/TJ) Gas imports (TJ) 3,503,116 2,872,565 + 22.0 Value of imports 20.2 18.7 + 8.0 (bln euros) * 1 terajoule = 278,000 kilowatt-hours (KWh) ** equivalent to 1.86 cents/KWh ($1 = 0.9148 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter)