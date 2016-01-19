FRANKFURT, Jan 19 Germany's imports of natural gas jumped 20.3 percent in the first eleven months of 2015, though lower crude oil prices, to which the contracts are linked, meant costs rose by a more modest 4.7 percent, official data showed. The January-November gas import bill was 22.1 billion euros ($24 billion) with the volume at 3,887,301 terajoules (TJ)*, data from trade statistics office BAFA showed. Russia was the top supplier, accounting for 34.6 percent of deliveries, though down from 38.8 percent in the same 11-month period a year earlier. Norway was a close second, with a 34.1 percent share, followed by the Netherlands with 28.7 percent. Smaller volumes came from Britain and Denmark. Many continental European gas prices under long-term supply contracts still track crude oil prices with a time lag of about six months. BAFA gave the following details: Nov 2015 Nov 2014 Pct change Gas border price **5,084.08 6,532.14 - 22.2 (in euros/TJ)* Gas imports (TJ) 384,185 360,104 + 6.7 Jan/Nov 2015 Jan/Nov 2014 Pct change Gas border price 5,691.71 6,519.51 - 12.7 (in euros/TJ) Gas imports (TJ) 3,887,301 3,232,669 + 20.3 Value of imports 22.1 21.1 + 4.7 (bln euros) * 1 terajoule = 278,000 kilowatt-hours (KWh) ** equivalent to 1.83 cents/KWh ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter)