UPDATE 1-Oil prices struggle on doubts OPEC can rein in oversupply
* Global oil supplies vs demand & price: http://tmsnrt.rs/2s2OtVQ (Adds chart, comment, updates prices)
FRANKFURT, April 20 Germany imported 12.3 percent more natural gas in January and February versus a year earlier, while higher crude oil prices - to which the contracts are linked - meant costs rose 29 percent, official data showed. The January-February gas import bill was 4 billion euros ($4.30 billion), with the volume at 794,103 terajoules (TJ)*, data from trade statistics office BAFA showed. Germany mainly imports gas from Russia, Norway, the Netherlands, Britain and Denmark. BAFA no longer provides a breakdown of supply from each country, but Russia is the top supplier by far. Many continental European gas prices under long-term supply contracts still track crude oil prices, with a time lag, though the importance of virtual gas trading points for spot supplies is increasing. BAFA gave the following details: Feb 2017 Feb 2016 Pct change alone alone Gas border price **5,040.98 4,356.82 + 15.7 (in euros/TJ)* Gas imports (TJ) 383,298 340,088 + 12.7 Jan-Feb 2017 Jan-Feb 2016 Pct change Gas imports 794,103 707,336 + 12.3 volume (TJ) Avg gas border 4,979.73 4,415.89 + 12.8 price (in euros/TJ) Total value of 4.0 3.1 + 29.0 imports (bln euros) * 1 terajoule = 278,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh), 1 bcm = 35,170 TJ ** equivalent to 1.81 cents/kWh ($1 = 0.9296 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Global oil supplies vs demand & price: http://tmsnrt.rs/2s2OtVQ (Adds chart, comment, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd welcomes investment from the country's aboriginals so that they have a stake in its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, its head said on Wednesday, as the company braces for major obstacles for the project.