* Germany's underground gas sites over 90 percent full
* Overhang of old business model that turned unprofitable
* Government seeks to fix market to pay for supply security
By Vera Eckert
BERLIN, Sept 29 Full German gas storage
facilities just ahead of winter mask the fact that operators do
not earn enough to keep them open over the long term, one of the
top players in the industry said on Monday.
Europe's biggest economy has been looking comfortable in the
midst of worries about potential disruption to winter gas supply
as a result of the row between Russia and Ukraine over unpaid
bills and transit arrangements, raising hopes Germany can also
help supply its neighbours.
Its capacity of 24 billion cubic metres (bcm) of underground
gas storage was 93.9 percent full on Sunday, according to
figures from Gas Infrastructure Europe group (GIE),
theoretically covering Germany's entire heating needs to next
March, if Russia's huge contractual gas deliveries were to stop
flowing.
But margins for operators have evaporated over the past few
years, and they cannot recover their variable costs, said Arno
Buex, managing director of the German unit of Storengy, a
storage subsidiary of France's GDF Suez, echoing
concerns by a number of firms.
"Up to two years ago, there were differences of between 8
and 10 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) in the industry between
winter and summer gas, a good basis for economic operations," he
said on the sidelines of Platts 2014 European Gas Summit.
"Today we see a spread of 1.5 to 2 euros/MWh for the coming
two storage years, thus we are at a sixth of revenue
possibilities," he added.
The traditional model of seasonal arbitrage fell victim to
liberalisation, which broke up companies that had controlled the
complete value chain from gas field through to distribution to
customers.
FAILURE OF MARKET DESIGN
While traders can speculate successfully on some short-term
margin fluctuations, the current market design has so far failed
to allocate system responsibility and put a price on it, Buex
said.
"The high levels allude to a security that does not exist in
the current market model," he said. "It will have to be fixed."
The Berlin Economy Ministry has tendered for a study of gas
supply security, and the results are due next March. Buex said
it could lead to a solution.
Official German industry figures for 6 bcm in planned
storage site expansions are unrealistic, he said.
It is more likely that advanced projects will be finished
but new ones not begin, while existing facilities could be
threatened with closure as soon as considerable investments
become necessary, he said.
Storengy, which has storage amounting to 2 bcm and is among
Germany's top five companies in the sector, this year completed
a fifth cavern at its Peckensen storage in Saxony Anhalt state.
The project was an overhang from an era of high expectations for
gas in heating and to fuel power stations.
But RWE confirmed on Monday it had decided to idle
its Kalle storage unit near the Dutch border as of April 2016
because it is not profitable enough. Some other storage sites
are being put up for sale.
Buex said gas market problems had killed interest in
storage. German gas-to-power plants have become unprofitable
amid competition from cheaper coal and subsidized renewable
energy, while demand for heating is stagnant.
Faltering storage capacity may also undermine the technical
reliability of gas networks in a way that is not immediately
obvious to laymen. For example, gas leaves storage only slowly
once levels drop below 60 percent of total capacity, Buex said.
"The cost of those taking on the responsibility (for
storage) must be recognised," he said.
