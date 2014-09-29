* Germany's underground gas sites over 90 percent full

* Overhang of old business model that turned unprofitable

* Government seeks to fix market to pay for supply security

By Vera Eckert

BERLIN, Sept 29 Full German gas storage facilities just ahead of winter mask the fact that operators do not earn enough to keep them open over the long term, one of the top players in the industry said on Monday.

Europe's biggest economy has been looking comfortable in the midst of worries about potential disruption to winter gas supply as a result of the row between Russia and Ukraine over unpaid bills and transit arrangements, raising hopes Germany can also help supply its neighbours.

Its capacity of 24 billion cubic metres (bcm) of underground gas storage was 93.9 percent full on Sunday, according to figures from Gas Infrastructure Europe group (GIE), theoretically covering Germany's entire heating needs to next March, if Russia's huge contractual gas deliveries were to stop flowing.

But margins for operators have evaporated over the past few years, and they cannot recover their variable costs, said Arno Buex, managing director of the German unit of Storengy, a storage subsidiary of France's GDF Suez, echoing concerns by a number of firms.

"Up to two years ago, there were differences of between 8 and 10 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) in the industry between winter and summer gas, a good basis for economic operations," he said on the sidelines of Platts 2014 European Gas Summit.

"Today we see a spread of 1.5 to 2 euros/MWh for the coming two storage years, thus we are at a sixth of revenue possibilities," he added.

The traditional model of seasonal arbitrage fell victim to liberalisation, which broke up companies that had controlled the complete value chain from gas field through to distribution to customers.

FAILURE OF MARKET DESIGN

While traders can speculate successfully on some short-term margin fluctuations, the current market design has so far failed to allocate system responsibility and put a price on it, Buex said.

"The high levels allude to a security that does not exist in the current market model," he said. "It will have to be fixed."

The Berlin Economy Ministry has tendered for a study of gas supply security, and the results are due next March. Buex said it could lead to a solution.

Official German industry figures for 6 bcm in planned storage site expansions are unrealistic, he said.

It is more likely that advanced projects will be finished but new ones not begin, while existing facilities could be threatened with closure as soon as considerable investments become necessary, he said.

Storengy, which has storage amounting to 2 bcm and is among Germany's top five companies in the sector, this year completed a fifth cavern at its Peckensen storage in Saxony Anhalt state. The project was an overhang from an era of high expectations for gas in heating and to fuel power stations.

But RWE confirmed on Monday it had decided to idle its Kalle storage unit near the Dutch border as of April 2016 because it is not profitable enough. Some other storage sites are being put up for sale.

Buex said gas market problems had killed interest in storage. German gas-to-power plants have become unprofitable amid competition from cheaper coal and subsidized renewable energy, while demand for heating is stagnant.

Faltering storage capacity may also undermine the technical reliability of gas networks in a way that is not immediately obvious to laymen. For example, gas leaves storage only slowly once levels drop below 60 percent of total capacity, Buex said.

"The cost of those taking on the responsibility (for storage) must be recognised," he said. (editing by Jane Baird)