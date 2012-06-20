* A 400 to 600 megawatts gas block to be built by 2016
* Will use combined heat and power technology
* Infrastructure ventures face hurdles
COLOGNE, June 20 Rheinenergie of Cologne will
decide on construction of a new gas-fired power station within
weeks, Chief Executive Dieter Steinkamp told reporters on
Wednesday.
The western German power utility is considering a block of
between 400 and 600 megawatts capacity to come on stream in
2016.
The cost of the plant, to be built in the Cologne suburb of
Niehl, would be as much as 500 million euros ($634 million),
Steinkamp said.
While gas-to-power is a fossil fuels-based technology less
favoured than renewable alternatives, such units are reliable
and very flexible to switch on and off.
That makes them an ideal counterpart to Germany's
fast-expanding generation from volatile resources such as wind
and sunshine.
Large-scale power infrastructure is still needed in Germany,
Europe's biggest power market.
But investor appetite has been curbed by the need to secure
finance during the euro zone's current economic crisis and in
the case of gas feedstock also due to the difficulty to secure
long-term supply at a competitive price.
Long-term gas is expensive while power prices, at 19-month
lows, are too low to justify building new plants.
Rheinenergie's way around this will be a combined power and
heat generating turbine, which is carbon-efficient and offers
the option of marketing the heat, Steinkamp said.
Power plants also face growing public opposition to
infrastructure, a factor which has already grounded a number of
coal-fired projects.
Rheinenergie is 80 percent public-sector owned by the city
of Cologne. Utility RWE holds the remaining 20
percent.
($1 = 0.7889 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, writing by Vera Eckert, editing
by Jason Neely)