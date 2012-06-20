* A 400 to 600 megawatts gas block to be built by 2016

* Will use combined heat and power technology

* Infrastructure ventures face hurdles

COLOGNE, June 20 Rheinenergie of Cologne will decide on construction of a new gas-fired power station within weeks, Chief Executive Dieter Steinkamp told reporters on Wednesday.

The western German power utility is considering a block of between 400 and 600 megawatts capacity to come on stream in 2016.

The cost of the plant, to be built in the Cologne suburb of Niehl, would be as much as 500 million euros ($634 million), Steinkamp said.

While gas-to-power is a fossil fuels-based technology less favoured than renewable alternatives, such units are reliable and very flexible to switch on and off.

That makes them an ideal counterpart to Germany's fast-expanding generation from volatile resources such as wind and sunshine.

Large-scale power infrastructure is still needed in Germany, Europe's biggest power market.

But investor appetite has been curbed by the need to secure finance during the euro zone's current economic crisis and in the case of gas feedstock also due to the difficulty to secure long-term supply at a competitive price.

Long-term gas is expensive while power prices, at 19-month lows, are too low to justify building new plants.

Rheinenergie's way around this will be a combined power and heat generating turbine, which is carbon-efficient and offers the option of marketing the heat, Steinkamp said.

Power plants also face growing public opposition to infrastructure, a factor which has already grounded a number of coal-fired projects.

Rheinenergie is 80 percent public-sector owned by the city of Cologne. Utility RWE holds the remaining 20 percent.

($1 = 0.7889 euros) (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, writing by Vera Eckert, editing by Jason Neely)