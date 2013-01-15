BRIEF-Fastenal to acquire regional distributor
* Signed an agreement to acquire certain assets of industrial and fastener supply distributor manufacturer's supply company
BERLIN Jan 15 The German government expects economic growth of 0.4 percent in 2013, accelerating to 1.6 percent in 2014, an economy ministry official told Reuters on Tuesday.
Earlier, the Federal Statistics Office confirmed that Europe's largest economy contracted by a larger-than-expected 0.5 percent in the final quarter of 2012, bringing the overall growth figure for last year to 0.7 percent.
* Signed an agreement to acquire certain assets of industrial and fastener supply distributor manufacturer's supply company
March 3 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a seventh week in a row, extending a recovery into a tenth month as energy companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp , boost spending plans to take advantage of a crude price recovery. Drillers added seven oil rigs in the week to March 3, bringing the total count up to 609, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there were
* Pool corporation announces changes to its board of directors and declares quarterly cash dividend