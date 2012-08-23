BERLIN, Aug 23 Germany posted a surplus worth 0.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first half of the year on a 2.9 percent year-on-year increase in state income, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday. The Office confirmed a preliminary estimate showing German GDP slowing to growth of 0.3 percent in the second quarter after expansion of 0.5 percent in the first, as the euro crisis starts to hit home, prompting companies to hold back on investments. The seasonally-adjusted data showed gross capital investment however was down 0.9 percent in the second quarter. Exports however bolstered economic growth in the second quarter, rising 2.5 percent, while government spending gained 0.2 percent and private consumption was 0.4 percent up.