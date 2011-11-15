* Q3 growth matches forecasts, Q2 growth revised upwards

* Stats office cites domestic demand as main driver

* ZEW investor confidence measure slumps in November

* Euro crisis to weigh heavily in coming months

* Germany will struggle to avoid recession- analysts (Adds ZEW figures, quote)

By Brian Rohan

BERLIN, Nov 15 Domestic demand helped Germany's economy grow robustly in the third quarter but investor morale has since soured, fuelling expectations of a sharp slowdown in coming months as the euro zone debt crisis weighs more heavily.

Tuesday's data showed growth accelerated to 0.5 percent from an upwardly revised 0.3 percent in April-June. The statistics office said private consumption drove the rise, along with investment in plant equipment.

But with dark clouds gathered on the horizon, economists said Europe's key engine of economic growth would struggle to fend off the recession that threatens the euro zone as a whole.

"The German economy has lost its immunity," said Carsten Brzeski from ING. "With the latest stage of the sovereign debt crisis, today's numbers are as good as it gets."

Separate figures released by the ZEW economic think tank showed German analyst and investor sentiment slumped in November in its ninth monthly decline in a row.

"The risks of a technical recession have increased and we expect the economy in Germany to shrink at least in one quarter, most likely in the first quarter of next year," ZEW economist Michael Schroeder said.

TROUBLE AHEAD

Germany recovered swiftly from the 2008/09 financial crisis, with its growth outstripping all others in the single currency zone, but there are clear signs the economy is now down-shifting as the debt crisis in Europe and beyond weighs on business and consumer morale.

German industrial orders saw their steepest decline in September since early 2009, weighed down by sharply weaker demand from the euro zone.

Industrial production has already begun to feel the pinch -- with output falling 2.7 percent in September -- while business sentiment as measured by the Ifo institute dipped for the fourth straight month in October.

"That is a precursor," said Christian Schulz from Berenberg bank. "The loss of confidence among companies and private households will have an effect on the fourth quarter data.

"We're expecting a mild recession in the winter. How long it will last will depend on how quickly the euro zone crisis can be brought under control."

Several economists have cut their German growth forecasts in recent days.

Last week, the country's panel of "wise men" economic advisers said they expect growth to reach 3 percent this year but only 0.9 percent in 2012, slightly below the 1.0 percent forecast by the government -- itself almost halved last month from a previous 1.8 percent.

Still, Tuesday's GDP figures, matching consensus forecasts from a Reuters poll of economists, brought some comfort.

"Despite all the headwinds in recent months -- slowing of global growth, sovereign debt crisis in Europe and the turbulence on the financial markets -- there are still signs of life in the German economy," said Andreas Rees from Unicredit.

On an annual basis however, the figures marked another easing of growth, to 2.5 percent from 3.0 percent in the previous quarter.

"Although German domestic demand should be more resilient and buffer part of the decline in industrial output and exports, total GDP will probably contract noticeably in the fourth quarter," said Aline Schuiling from ABN AMRO.

Details on third quarter GDP components will be released on Nov. 24. (Additional reporting by Alexandra Hudson, Veronica Ek, Madeline Chambers; Editing by John Stonestreet)