* Exports drove surprisingly strong Q1 growth of 0.5 pct
* Economy bounces back from Q4 contraction
* Analysts warn momentum can't last
* May investor sentiment slumps on Greece fears
By Alexandra Hudson
BERLIN, May 15 Stellar exports powered Germany
to surprisingly strong growth of 0.5 percent in the first
quarter, cementing hopes that Europe's largest economy can
underpin the euro zone, though poor investor sentiment data
warned of Berlin's continued vulnerability.
Germany bounced back from a contraction of 0.2 percent in
the fourth quarter, comfortably shaking off recession fears and
beating even the highest forecast in a Reuters poll of 41
economists. Demand for its high quality goods, particularly from
outside Europe, reached a record monthly level in March.
Preliminary data from the statistics office published on
Tuesday also showed that growth compared with the same quarter a
year earlier accelerated to 1.7 percent from 1.5 percent in the
fourth quarter.
The consensus forecast was for growth of 0.1 percent on the
quarter and 0.8 percent on the year.
"This is a very strong comeback. The decline in the fourth
quarter was not the start of a recession but just an economic
dip," said Joerg Kraemer, an economist at Commerzbank.
Analysts praised Germany's "Teflon economy", which has so
far evaded the fate of euro zone peers, not only due to its
export performance but also helped by healthy domestic
consumption in the country of 80 million people.
But they warned Germany could not remain immune to fresh
turbulence sweeping through the single-currency bloc as Greek
politicians fail to form a government and leaders struggle to
agree stimulus measures to temper blistering austerity rules.
"Germany is heading towards a cool-off in the middle of the
second quarter. If Europe manages to get a grip on its problems
however and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande can renew the Franco-German crisis management,
then trust could quickly return," said analyst Christian Schulz
at Berenberg bank.
"Germany is faring better than the rest of the euro zone.
But I do not believe that it will continue at this speed," said
Kramer.
The statistics office said exports mostly drove growth and
domestic consumption also gained pace, helping offset a decline
in investment.
ALARM BELLS
First-quarter GDP data followed a run of strong economic
figures, including industrial orders and record trade figures
released last week.
But things have changed since March, reflected in a
disappointing sentiment survey also released on Tuesday which
showed a sharp decline of analyst and investor morale as
political uncertainty devours confidence.
The Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank's monthly poll of
sentiment sank to 10.8 from 23.4 in April, way below a consensus
forecast in a Reuters poll of 33 economists for a drop to 19.0.
ZEW said elections in Greece and France had probably
contributed to the fall, and economic risks had risen.
"It may have contributed to this month's decline that the
outcome of the elections in Greece and France has made it more
doubtful that European governments will resolutely fight the
sovereign debt crisis," said ZEW in a statement.
The index was based on a survey of 284 analysts and
investors and was conducted between April 30 and May 14.
The question of whether Greece will stay in the euro zone
particularly weighed, said ZEW economist Michael Schroeder.
"For the time being we do not know what Greek politicians
will do, when we will see a new Greek government, what will
happen with the consolidation process. All these questions are
still open," Schroeder told reporters.
