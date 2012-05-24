(Adds details, background, comment)
BERLIN May 24 The German economy grew by 0.5
percent in the first quarter on a bounceback in exports,
confirming the strength of Europe's largest economy so far but
also sounding a warning about potential vulnerability to further
euro zone turmoil.
The seasonally adjusted growth figures, which confirmed an
earlier flash estimate, showed Germany comfortably shrugged off
recession fears after contracting by 0.2 percent late last year.
Exports rose 1.7 percent on the quarter after falling 1.5
percent in the final three months of 2011, while private
consumption also rose by 0.4 percent after a 0.2 percent
contraction in the fourth quarter last year.
Germany's economy has powered ahead of its peers after
recovering swiftly from the 2008/09 financial crisis and has
consistently brushed off debt worries plaguing peripheral euro
zone countries and spreading through the bloc.
It slipped only in the final quarter of last year, when
economic woes in the currency bloc stifled demand and weakened
private consumption at home.
"While the euro zone is still searching for growth, Germany
has it," said Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING in Brussels. "
"The drop in inventories, however, was a clear warning
signal for the growth in the coming quarters, reflecting
weakening new orders," he added.
A drop in inventories deducted 0.4 percentage points from
gross domestic product (GDP) growth.
Sentiment indicators point to clouds on the horizon. Ifo
business sentiment due out at 0800 GMT is expected to fall,
ending a run of six consecutive gains.
Data last week already showed investor sentiment falling
sharply in May, ending a run of strong data for the economy as
political uncertainty takes its toll on confidence.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, Sarah Marsh and Madeline
Chambers; editing by Madeline Chambers)