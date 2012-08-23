BERLIN, Aug 23 - German gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.3 percent in the second quarter compared with the previous three months, the Federal Statistics Office confirmed in a release of revised data on Thursday. Compared with the previous year, GDP grew by 0.5 percent, the Office said. A breakdown of the data follows (percentage changes). Revised data in brackets: GERMAN GDP CHANGE Q2 2012 vs Q1 2012 vs Q1 2012 Q4 2011 GDP change +0.3 +0.5 Private consumption +0.4 +0.1 (+0.4) Public consumption +0.2 +0.2 Capital equipment spending -2.3 -0.9 (-1.1) Construction investment -0.3 -0.8 (-1.3) Exports +2.5 +1.2 (+1.7) Imports +2.1 -0.2 (unch) CONTRIBUTION TO REAL Q2 2012 vs Q1 2012 vs GDP IN PCT POINTS Q1 2012 Q4 2011 Domestic demand -0.1 -0.2 (-0.3) Private consumption +0.2 +0.1 (+0.2) Public consumption unch unch Gross capital investment -0.2 -0.2 equipment spending -0.2 -0.1 construction spending unch -0.1 Inventories -0.1 -0.1 (-0.4) Foreign trade +0.3 +0.7 (+0.9) Q2 2012 vs Q1 2012 vs Q2 2011 Q1 2011 GDP change (unadjusted) +0.5 +1.7 pct GDP change (adjusted) +1.0 +1.2 pct NOTE: Quarter-on-quarter data are adjusted for seasonal effects and the number of working days. Originally reported data that have been revised are given in brackets.