BERLIN, Aug 23 Germany economic growth slowed to 0.3 percent in the second quarter on a sharp drop in investment, adding to evidence that Europe's largest economy can no longer be relied on to pull the euro zone out of a deep slump. The German Statistics Office confirmed a preliminary estimate showing German gross domestic product slowing from 0.5 percent expansion in the first quarter, as gross capital investment dropped 0.9 percent, subtracting 0.2 percentage points from overall growth. "German growth remains well-balanced but signs of waning strength are increasing," said ING's Carsten Brzeski. Brzeski said the sharp drop in orders from other euro zone states showed the crisis had already reached the German economy. "The safety net of richly filled order books and low inventories has become thinner very rapidly, not boding well for growth in the second half of the year," he said. German industrial service provider Bilfinger Berger said this week some of its customers were calling off or postponing a number of non-urgent projects as a result of the economic downturn, and the firm was sticking to its strategy of expanding outside of Europe. Data last week showed moderate German growth was not enough to save the euro zone from contraction in the second quarter. The currency bloc's economy shrank 0.2 percent, having flatlined in the first three months of the year. Nonetheless Germany's economy which has remained resilient throughout Europe's three-year debt crisis that has hit its peers, remains a bright spot in the region. Data on Thursday also showed that solid economic growth helped Germany post a budget surplus worth 0.6 percent of gross domestic product in the first half of the year, after posting a deficit of 0.6 percent in the first half of 2011. Moreover German exports rose 2.5 percent in the second quarter, despite declining demand from the euro zone, helping net trade add 0.3 percentage points to overall growth. Government spending gained 0.2 percent and private consumption was 0.4 percent up.