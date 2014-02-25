BERLIN Feb 25 Foreign trade drove growth in Europe's largest economy in the fourth quarter while domestic demand, which had been a key growth driver throughout the rest of the year, was a drag, data from Germany's Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Seasonally-adjusted data confirmed an earlier flash estimate showing that German gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.4 percent on the quarter between October and December.

Foreign trade, which had been weak for much of 2013, added 1.1 percentage points to GDP in the fourth quarter. Domestic demand subtracted 0.7 percentage points from growth.