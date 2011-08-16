* Euro zone grows 0.2 pct in Q2, down from 0.8 in Q1
* Germany up 0.1 pct; lowest quarterly growth since Q1 2009
* French economy stagnated, Spain grew just 0.2 percent
* Slowdown would complicate debt crisis debate further
By Rex Merrifield and Brian Rohan
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, Aug 16 The euro zone economy
slowed sharply in the second quarter, hobbled by sluggish growth
in Germany and stagnation in France, raising fears of a
longer-term dip that could derail efforts to resolve the bloc's
debt crisis.
The 17-nation single currency area grew by just 0.2 percent
on a quarterly basis, data showed on Tuesday, a touch under
forecasts and well below first quarter growth of 0.8 percent.
The slowdown gripped the bulk of the region, with growth in
the bloc's powerhouse Germany sinking to just 0.1 percent in
seasonally adjusted terms, its weakest in more than two years
and slipping from a downwardly revised 1.3 percent in the first
three months.
That put the area's top two economies on the back foot, with
figures last week showing French output stagnated in the second
quarter.
The picture was equally grim for the region's high debtors
-- particularly Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Ireland --
where little or no growth means make debt-cutting targets will
be even harder to achieve as tax revenues shrink and welfare
payments rise.
"We see falling leading indicators, and that means that we
see also weak growth in the third quarter," said Christoph Weil,
European economist at Commerzbank.
"The core countries had very weak growth, and that could be
a problem if this trend continues."
Spain, one of the countries facing market attack over its
debt burden, grew just 0.2 percent, reviving concerns it could
slip back into recession.
Growth was zero in neighbouring Portugal, sparing the
beleaguered bailout recipient a further contraction thanks only
to a bounce in exports.
SUPPORT FOR GROWTH?
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said
reducing debt remained the priority but that countries should
not rule out short-term support for jobs and growth.
"Shaping a Goldilocks fiscal consolidation is all about
timing. What is needed is a dual focus on medium-term
consolidation and short-term support for growth and jobs. That
may sound contradictory, but the two are mutually reinforcing,"
Lagarde wrote in the Financial Times newspaper ahead of the
data.
There was little sign of growth anywhere in the bloc from
Tuesday's reports.
Only Austria bucked the trend, expanding by 1.0 percent.
Tuesday's data make further interest rate rises less likely
from a European Central Bank that has already overcome internal
opposition to buy the bonds of Italy and Spain after their debt
yields soared to alarming levels.
"The situation in the international economy has again
increased concerns in recent weeks. There is more uncertainty
about economic growth than before," ECB Governing Council member
Erkki Liikanen said in Turku, Finland.
SERIOUS SLOWDOWN?
Economists see momentum in international trade slowing in
the months ahead and forward-looking indicators have also been
downbeat of late, as worsening debt crises in Europe and the
United States stoked fears the rich world could slide back into
recession.
European planemaker Airbus' sales chief John Leahy warned a
new recession was possible.
"I would not be surprised to see some weakness in the
economy. I'm not sure it is back to 2008 but I think a
double-dip recession is definitely a possibility," Leahy told
reporters by telephone in Sydney.
The German growth reading, which compared to a Reuters
consensus forecast for a 0.5 percent expansion, was the weakest
since the first quarter of 2009.
The euro extended losses, falling from a three-week
high versus the dollar, after the data, while European shares
shed 1.5 percent.
The growth numbers will further frazzle market nerves ahead
of a meeting later in the day between German Chancellor Angela
Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris, which is
due to address how better to coordinate the bloc's economies.
Both countries have said the topic of common euro zone
bonds, an idea gaining traction in the bloc as concerns about
debt servicing in a swath of euro zone countries persist, is not
on Tuesday's agenda.
Germany, Europe's largest economy, has been a star performer
since the end of the 2008 financial crisis. A slowdown there
would make any underwriting of euro zone debt an even harder
sell politically to an already reluctant electorate.
"While German politicians are currently racking their brains
on the pros and cons of common euro bonds, the luxury of having
an economy running at 'wonder' speed is fading away," said ING
economist Carsten Brzeski.
