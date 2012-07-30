DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
MUNKMARSCH, Germany, July 30 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expressed confidence on Monday in the ability of euro zone member states to implement reforms and achieve greater integration to overcome their debt crisis.
In a statement issued after talks on the German North Sea island of Sylt, where Schaeuble is holidaying, the two men commended the efforts of Ireland and Portugal to put their public finances on a more stable basis and also cited recent structural reforms by Spain and Italy.
"(The two men) emphasised the need for ongoing international cooperation and coordination to achieve sustainable public finances, reduce global macroeconomic imbalances, and restore growth," the statement also said.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Gareth Jones)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Tight capital controls, deal scrutiny hurt investor confidence
(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Brazilian stocks rose to a nearly six-year high on Monday after miner Vale SA unveiled a proposal to become a company with no defined controlling shareholders. Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, gained nearly 7 percent, driving gains in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, which rose 1.16 percent. Shares in Bradespar, a key shareholder in holding company Valepar SA, posted their biggest int