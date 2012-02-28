BERLIN Feb 28 German consumer morale hit
a year-high heading into March, a survey showed on Tuesday, in
another sign that Europe's largest economy is weathering the
impact of euro zone debt concerns and may avoid a recession
despite contracting last quarter.
Consumer confidence rose for the sixth consecutive month,
the report by the GfK market research institute showed,
reflecting a steady optimism among consumers despite an
uncertain economic outlook for the eurozone.
The consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of 2000
Germans, rose to 6.0 from 5.9 in February, matching the
consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 27 analysts.
"Consumer sentiment is pursuing a slow but steady upturn,"
GfK said in a statement accompanying the survey data.
"This confirms the conjecture from previous months that
private consumption will be a significant support to the
development of the economy this year," GfK said.
Along with a rise in the closely watched Ifo business
climate index on Thursday, the increase in consumer confidence
is a further indication that Europe's bulwark economy will
sidestep a recession, technically defined as two straight
quarters of contraction.
Many economists expect at least one quarter of contraction
in Germany as global demand falls and the region's debt crisis
affects its key neighbouring export markets. The economy shrank
by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter on sagging exports and
private consumption.
But Germany's solid job market has helped support spending
and surveys repeatedly point to private consumption as an area
that could withstand any bad news.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)