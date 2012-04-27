BERLIN, April 27 German consumer morale inched down heading into May as high petrol prices dampened willingness to spend, overshadowing recent wage deals which have so far outstripped inflation.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment indicator compiled by market research group GfK fell to 5.6 in May from 5.8 in April, its lowest reading this year. April's reading was revised downwards from 5.9.

The indicator, based on a survey of 2,000 Germans, fell for the second month in a row after a five-month rally.

"The constant news of record prices at the petrol pumps in Germany is not going unnoticed by consumers, and concern about inflation is increasing," GfK said in an accompanying statement.

Normally a bright spot in an economy seen as able to withstand bad news, consumer sentiment in Germany has so far resisted the disappointing run of data in manufacturing and industry, as well as rising fuel prices in recent weeks.

But the dip in May could indicate that this data, along with rising fuel prices, is beginning to trickle through to confidence surveys, which normally take longer to reflect current conditions than other indicators.

The Ifo business climate index tracking confidence among corporations rose in April for the sixth month running, despite forecasts for it to fall in the wake of a poor Purchasing Managers' Index and worse-than-expected industry output in February.

The business cycle expectation index in the GfK survey also made slight gains, rising to 8.5 in April from 7.2 in March.

Worries about the finances of big euro zone economies such as Spain and Italy have unsettled markets in recent weeks, despite tentative signs at the beginning of the year that Europe's more than two-year debt crisis was abating.

The waning impact of the European Central Bank's massive liquidity injections has refocused attention on banking sector weakness and the difficulties in pushing through reforms in southern Europe, where some economies are mired in deep recessions.

The income expectations index dipped slightly in April to 33.0 from 34.3 in March, and willingness to spend dropped sharply to 27.6 in April from 38.6 in March.

The reading overshadowed wages rises secured by trade unions, which are expected to pave the way for upcoming wage negotiations for 9 million workers this year and bolster consumption.

In March, public sector trade union Verdi sealed a deal for a 6.3 percent wage increase over two years for its 2 million workers.

GfK said rising energy costs and the potential inflation risk they posed for the year ahead could be offsetting the pay increases expected from these talks.

"This would mean that real wage growth that can be expected from the negotiations may have less of an impact," Gfk said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)