By Alice Baghdjian
| BERLIN, April 27
BERLIN, April 27 German consumer morale inched
down heading into May as high petrol prices dampened willingness
to spend, overshadowing recent wage deals which have so far
outstripped inflation.
The forward-looking consumer sentiment indicator compiled by
market research group GfK fell to 5.6 in May from 5.8 in April,
its lowest reading this year. April's reading was revised
downwards from 5.9.
The indicator, based on a survey of 2,000 Germans, fell for
the second month in a row after a five-month rally.
"The constant news of record prices at the petrol pumps in
Germany is not going unnoticed by consumers, and concern about
inflation is increasing," GfK said in an accompanying statement.
Normally a bright spot in an economy seen as able to
withstand bad news, consumer sentiment in Germany has so far
resisted the disappointing run of data in manufacturing and
industry, as well as rising fuel prices in recent weeks.
But the dip in May could indicate that this data, along with
rising fuel prices, is beginning to trickle through to
confidence surveys, which normally take longer to reflect
current conditions than other indicators.
The Ifo business climate index tracking confidence among
corporations rose in April for the sixth month running, despite
forecasts for it to fall in the wake of a poor Purchasing
Managers' Index and worse-than-expected industry output in
February.
The business cycle expectation index in the GfK survey also
made slight gains, rising to 8.5 in April from 7.2 in March.
Worries about the finances of big euro zone economies such
as Spain and Italy have unsettled markets in recent weeks,
despite tentative signs at the beginning of the year that
Europe's more than two-year debt crisis was abating.
The waning impact of the European Central Bank's massive
liquidity injections has refocused attention on banking sector
weakness and the difficulties in pushing through reforms in
southern Europe, where some economies are mired in deep
recessions.
The income expectations index dipped slightly in April to
33.0 from 34.3 in March, and willingness to spend dropped
sharply to 27.6 in April from 38.6 in March.
The reading overshadowed wages rises secured by trade
unions, which are expected to pave the way for upcoming wage
negotiations for 9 million workers this year and bolster
consumption.
In March, public sector trade union Verdi sealed a deal for
a 6.3 percent wage increase over two years for its 2 million
workers.
GfK said rising energy costs and the potential inflation
risk they posed for the year ahead could be offsetting the pay
increases expected from these talks.
"This would mean that real wage growth that can be expected
from the negotiations may have less of an impact," Gfk said.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)