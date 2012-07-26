BERLIN, July 26 Consumer morale in Germany unexpectedly inched up heading into August as consumers shun the low interest rates banks are offering and instead spend their cash on big-ticket items, a survey by GfK market research group showed on Thursday.

Following a string of disappointing data, the survey comes as a welcome boost to expectations that private consumption will buoy the traditionally export-driven German economy even as shipments of goods to its struggling euro zone peers falter.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment indicator edged up to 5.9 for August from this month's 5.8, beating the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 27 economists for it to hold steady at 5.8.

August's reading, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, was helped by a rise for the third month running in the index of consumer willingness to buy goods, to 35.8 in July from 32.7 the previous month.

"The stable employment situation with falling unemployment and the resultant income increases are improving planning security," GfK said in a statement, adding that the financial crisis was also boosting Germans' willingness to buy.

"The lack of confidence in financial markets and historically low interest rates means that it does appear attractive to put money into savings accounts. Consequently consumers are more likely to make high-value purchases, such as property and also furniture."

GfK reiterated its prediction that private consumption, which makes up around 60 percent of German gross domestic product (GDP), will grow 1 percent this year.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Banking problems in Spain and the debt crisis engulfing much of the euro zone took their toll on Germans' economic expectations, which tumbled for a second straight month and entered negative territory for the first time since December.

The economic expectations index slid to -5.6 in July from 3.0 the previous month and well below the long-run average of 0 points as German consumers become increasingly worried that their economy will be dragged down by the euro zone's weakness soon.

The reading for economic expectations chimes with Wednesday's influential Ifo business climate, which showed that German business sentiment dropped in July to its lowest level in more than two years.

"The ongoing crisis has pushed the major European states of Italy, Spain and the UK back into recession. As these countries are important trading partners for Germany, their economic weakness is certain to have a negative impact on export developments," GfK said in a statement.

Exports dropped sharply in April, and while they rebounded in May based on increased trade with regions beyond the single currency bloc like Asia, a Reuters poll last week showed the Spanish banking crisis is likely to have dented exports again in June.

GfK said Germans expected their economy to grow less than during the first three months of this year, when it grew by 0.5 percent and brought the euro zone back from the brink of recession.

That tallies with a Reuters poll last week which showed economists expect German output to grow by 0.2 percent in the second and third quarters and by 0.3 percent in the last three months of the year.

A purchasing managers' survey on Tuesday showing Germany's private sector shrank for a third straight month in July, suggesting the economy may contract in the third quarter after a likely fall in the second.

Income expectations stood at 36.3 in July, remaining at a high level despite being lower than June's 40.1.

"Rising employment and significantly improved income rises in comparison with previous years due to better wage agreements are providing a considerable boost to the mood in relation to income," GfK said, adding that inflation's recent fall below the key 2 percent threshold was also boosting purchasing power.

Price pressure in Germany eased to its lowest in 18 months in June, falling below the 2 percent threshold for price stability, and data due out on Friday is expected to show German consumer prices holding steady below this at 1.7 percent.