* Index reaches 6.5 in June, highest since Sept 2007

* Income expectations gain amid industry's hefty wage deal

* ECB seen behind historic low propensity to save money

By Christiaan Hetzner

BERLIN, May 24 Higher real wages have German consumers feeling more inclined to spend than at any point since the U.S. subprime crisis, further boosting German recovery hopes and brightening the outlook for the euro zone.

Europe's largest economy barely eked out growth in the first quarter thanks almost exclusively to consumer spending, which looks set to get a further boost after Germany's largest industrial sector agreed to dole out a hefty pay hike.

Market research group GfK said on Friday its forward-looking consumer sentiment indicator that is based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans rose for the six straight month to 6.5 going into June, up from 6.2 in May.

This is the highest reading registered since September 2007, shortly after German provincial bank IKB made headlines as the country's first lender to fall victim to the subprime crisis after it lost hundreds of millions of euros on dodgy U.S. mortgage bets.

According to the system used by the GfK, the June index level implies a year-on-year growth in German private consumption of 0.65 percent.

"A high level of employment, good wage hike deals and sinking inflation are supporting the good sentiment," it said in a statement, adding the current accommodative monetary policy in the euro area was fuelling demand.

"The low propensity to save, which reached a new record low in May, is also helping. This is most probably traced to the decision by the European Central Bank to lower interest rates once more to spur growth."

Detailed data published for May also showed a perceived improvement in the economic outlook among consumers as well as a strong increase in wage expectations.

Germany's 3.7 million workers employed in the engineering industry, which includes blue chips like Siemens and Daimler, struck a deal earlier this month to receive 5.6 percent more pay through the end of next year.

Rising incomes and a greater willingness to spend money rather than save should help encourage governments in troubled southern European countries, which desperately need to rebalance their trade with Germany and regain competitiveness lost to their Teutonic neighbours.

Economic activity in the euro area during the three months to March contracted for a record sixth straight quarter, shrinking by 0.2 percent as unemployment rose to an all-time high 12.1 percent and France slid into a recession. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; editing by Ron Askew)