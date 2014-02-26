* Consumers most upbeat about income in over 13 years
* Private consumption seen as key 2014 growth driver
* Some economists say surveys are overly optimistic
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, Feb 26 German consumer morale rose to
its highest level in seven years heading into March as shoppers
in Europe's biggest economy became more upbeat about their
future income.
GfK market research group said on Wednesday its
forward-looking consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey
of around 2,000 people, rose to 8.5 going into March from an
upwardly revised 8.3 the previous month.
That was the highest reading since January 2007 and beat the
consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for 8.2,
boosting expectations that domestic demand will drive German
economic growth this year.
"This positive development provides a good foundation for
private consumption continuing to play a key role in economic
growth this year," GfK analyst Rolf Buerkl said.
Private consumption propped up growth in 2013, expanding
more than twice as strongly as overall gross domestic product
(GDP). GfK predicts private consumption will increase by 1.5
percent in real terms this year.
Detailed GDP data released on Tuesday shook confidence in
domestic demand, which was a key pillar of support throughout
most of 2013, by showing it dragged on growth in the fourth
quarter.
But economists expect domestic demand to become a major
growth driver again this year and the government is relying on
it to fuel a predicted 1.8 percent expansion of the
traditionally export-oriented economy as foreign trade is seen
dampening growth.
The GfK survey showed consumers were more optimistic about
their future earnings than at any point since January 2001 due
to the robust labour market and an economic upturn.
That tallies with the government's forecast that nominal
earnings will jump by 2.7 percent this year. There are already
positive signs in this regard; earlier this month chemical
workers secured a 3.7 percent pay rise for the next 14 months.
Consumers' willingness to buy was down slightly on the month
but remained close to its highest level in seven years as record
employment levels and low interest rates encouraged the
traditionally thrifty Germans to spend rather than save.
Germans are tending to splash out on travel, holidays and
services like renovation and energy-efficient refurbishment
rather than goods in traditional high street stores, GfK said.
Consumers became slightly more downbeat about the German
economy's prospects but remained confident that it had come
through a period of weakness and would now accelerate.
The German economy, which had powered ahead early on in the
euro zone crisis, weakened in the last two years and in 2013
grew at its slowest pace since the global financial crisis.
Other recent sentiment surveys have shown consumer and
business morale brightening, suggesting the economy will gain
momentum in early 2014.
But some economists have suggested that these
forward-looking "soft" indicators are overshooting actual
performance, especially given that the latest hard data has
shown exports, industrial output and orders all falling in
December.
