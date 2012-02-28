BERLIN, Feb 28 German consumer morale rose as expected heading into March, as households said they felt significantly more positive about their income prospects, a survey showed.

It was the sixth consecutive rise in the confidence indicator, which stood at its highest level since March 2011, the report from the GfK market research institute showed on Tuesday.

The consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of 2,000 Germans, rose to 6.0 from 5.9 in February. That compared to an economists' forecast for 6.0.

MAR 12 FEB 12 MAR 11

Consumer climate 6.0 5.9 6.0

Consumer climate components FEB 12 JAN 12 FEB 11

- willingness to buy 39.2 41.8 38.9

- income expectations 41.3 34.1 42.9

- business cycle expectations 5.9 7.5 57.1

NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month.

An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in comparison with the same period a year ago.

According to GfK, a 1-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private consumption.

The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?"

The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months.

The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months. (Reporting by Berlin newsroom)