HAMBURG Aug 18 German oilseed crushing mill Naturoel Anklam has filed for insolvency at a local court, said its parent, German farm company KTG Agrar which is itself insolvent.

Naturoel Anklam, based in Anklam in east Germany, processes about 100,000 tonnes of oilseeds annually, especially rapeseed.

The reason for the mill's insolvency application is a disputed tax payment demand, KTG Agrar said in a statement late on Wednesday.

KTG Agrar itself filed for insolvency proceedings in July and is undergoing restructuring. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by David Clarke)