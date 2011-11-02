BERLIN Nov 2 A write-down on Greece's debt
before its planned referendum on a planned 130 billion euro
bailout package would not be feasible, the head of Germany's
banking association, Michael Kemmer, said on Wednesday.
"I can't imagine a debt exchange taking place before the
referendum," he told reporters, adding that preparations could
continue but no final steps should be taken before the poll.
Kemmer said he expected wide approval by private creditors
for a steeper Greek debt write-down. Recalling the 90 percent
take up by private creditors for the suggested 21 percent
"haircut" approved in July, he said: "I expect it will go
similarly well".
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Alexandra Hudson)